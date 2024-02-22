5 people charged in connection to Pittsburgh home invasion

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have charged five people in connection to a home invasion earlier this month that started with a woman allegedly knocking on the door of a Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home.

Court documents say the brothers who lived there knew the woman, so they let her inside to use a phone charger. She allegedly unlocked the door behind her to let several men inside just moments later. Police say at least one of them had a gun. They got away with a Play Station, at least $1,000 in cash, and other personal items.

Police say the victims jumped out of the second-story window of their home to safety before flagging down police.

Detectives say they’ve identified six people involved in the home invasion and have filed burglary, assault, and conspiracy charges against five of them: Robert Pryor, Kevin Rini, Almondo Butcher, Jasean Payne and Kyree McCray.

No charges have been listed for the woman at this time.

Pryor is in the Allegheny County Jail. He is also charged with robbery.

