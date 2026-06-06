5 Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire members celebrate promotions

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is celebrating some promotions.

A promotions ceremony was held in council chambers on Friday.

Officials said five members of the bureau are taking the next step in their careers.

Cash Cortazzo and William Russell were promoted to lieutenant. Lieutenants Stephen Williams and Joshua Colbert became captains. Captain Kenneth Walz was promoted to the rank of battalion chief.

Mayor Corey O’Connor, Assistant Fire Chief Mat Davis and Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams spoke at the ceremony.

O’Connor said the groups represent some of the best of the department.

“You are going to see people on some of their most vulnerable days. You know when somebody loses a house, or some incident occurs, you are right here on the forefront. and it takes a lot of courage to do that,” O’Connor said.

Friends and family also came out to support their loved ones as they start their new roles.

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