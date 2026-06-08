Kennywood policy now requires chaperones for anyone under 15 at all times

For the last two weekends, Kennywood officials altered the park’s chaperone policy due to reports of possible unauthorized meetups.

On Monday, Kennywood General Manager Richard Spicuzza announced that the park has formally updated its Summer Chaperone Policy.

The new policy, which goes into effect on June 12, requires all guests aged 15 and under to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other adult age 21 or older all day long. The chaperone policy previously went into effect at 4 p.m.

“Like most of you, I grew up with memories made right here at the park, and I want today’s families to create those same memories for years to come,” Spicuzza said. “This policy is part of our ongoing commitment to preserving the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that has defined Kennywood for nearly 130 years.”

The chaperone must be present at time of entry and remain within the park for the entire duration of the party’s visit. Any guest 15 years or younger located inside the park without a chaperone is subject to removal.

One chaperone can be responsible for six guests. The park encourages everyone to stay together, but the chaperone is not required to accompany the entire party the entire time.

This policy remains in effect through Sept. 7. There are specific exemptions for parents under 21 and organized group events. Click here to read the full policy.

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