Pittsburgh police officers facing second DUI on unpaid leave after 11 Investigates report

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates learned today that two Pittsburgh police officers have now been moved to unpaid leave, pending the outcome of their cases.

This comes less than a month after our report that both men had been getting paid for not working.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 Pittsburgh officers on paid leave following second DUI arrests

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Tariq Francis and Officer Robert Palivoda were both charged with their second DUI while off duty.

Francis was charged last November and Palivoda earlier this year in January.

Both men have been suspended with pay since then.

That drew criticism from fellow officers who said they shouldn’t be paid for sitting at home.

Some officers suggested they should be assigned to desk duty.

11 Investigates questioned Mayor Corey O’Connor about that.

Earle: They have both had their second DUI. Should they be allowed to remain on the force?

Mayor O’Connor: I mean, obviously, each individual, it would be a different case for everyone and you’re going through union negotiations and a lot of things, so I mean I couldn’t say; I’d have to look into it. I’d have to look into each incident, and obviously you know DUIs are a major issue, and they cost so many people’s lives.

11 Investigates has now learned that both Francis and Palivoda have been moved from paid to unpaid leave.

A Public Safety spokesperson told 11 Investigates they took the action because both cases have been held for court, even though Francis’ was held seven months ago, and Palivoda’s case three months ago.

“As is standard practice, they have been moved to unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of their court cases,” wrote a Public Safety spokesperson, who responded to the 11 Investigates inquiry about the two men.

The executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger, didn’t hold back when talking about their futures with the police bureau.

Earle: Do they get another chance?

Pittinger: They certainly should not get a third chance. That’s to the public accountability, but to their employer, the city of Pittsburgh, they certainly should not have a third chance.

Both men appeared in court late last month.

Francis is awaiting a trial, and it appears that Palivoda may take a plea bargain, but their status with the city won’t be finalized until their cases are wrapped up.

A Public Safety spokesperson said that both men should have been suspended without pay when their cases were held for court, but the administrative mechanism that should trigger this status change did not occur.

The spokesperson said the problem has been rectified so it does not happen in the future.

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