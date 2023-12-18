$50K winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold at local Sheetz

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Another local person won the weekly $50,000 prize for the Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

This last drawing was the fifth of eight total, and one of the two winning tickets was sold at a Sheetz on Steubenville Pike in McKees Rocks.

The winning ticket was sold between Dec. 5 and 11.

To see if your ticket won the $50,000 prize, you can use the Pennsylvania Lottery app or go to a lottery retailer to scan the ticket.

Even if your ticket won this week, make sure to hold onto it. Pennsylvania Lottery says any ticket can win in the final drawing on Jan. 6.

This is the fourth local winner for this raffle prize so far — two people in Westmoreland County and another person in Allegheny County also won the $50,000 prize.

