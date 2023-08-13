57 firefighters had ‘minor issues’ at scene of Plum house explosion, officials say

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Nearly five dozen firefighters had “minor issues” at the scene of the Plum house explosion and required medical attention, officials said.

PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

According to officials, the explosion happened at around 10:23 a.m. on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive.

Video shows Ring doorbell footage of the blast that blew out windows and doors throughout the neighborhood. Debris can be seen flying into yards and homes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> LATEST UPDATES: 5 people dead, including child, after massive explosion in Plum

In a press conference Sunday, officials said 57 firefighters experienced “minor issues” while responding to the explosion. They were treated at the scene by EMS and then went back to work.

Five people, including an adolescent child, were confirmed to have died in the explosion.

Three houses were destroyed and over a dozen homes were damaged in the blast.

RELATED >> New video shows moment house exploded in Plum Borough

Officials say three people were hurt in the explosion. One person remains in the hospital in critical condition. Two others who were taken to the hospital in stable condition have since been released.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> ‘It scared me so bad’: Neighbors shaken after devastating explosion in Plum neighborhood

This is the second house explosion in Plum in less than two years.

Last April, a house exploded on Hialeah Drive. Five people were hospitalized.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group