$5k reward offered for information on people who crashed vehicle into local gun shop, stole weapons

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the people seen stealing an undisclosed amount of guns from a New Kensington gun shop on Monday.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction for those who burglarized Federal Firearms Licensee, RC Firearms, LLC.

Owner Roy Berg told Channel 11 he got the call from his security company that someone had broken into his gun shop. By looking at surveillance video, they saw the thieves back their truck into the building twice, essentially using the truck as a “battering ram.”

The truck crashed one time against a garage door next to the gun shop.

“Then apparently they figured that was in the wrong spot, so their only other option was to go through the main entrance,” Berg said. “So, that’s when they backed the truck up into this part of the building.”

He found multiple guns were stolen. The glass cases inside his shop were smashed open and ransacked. The total number of guns stolen isn’t known.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or New Kensington police (724-339-7533). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

