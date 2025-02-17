6 people injured in crash on Route 66 in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Six people were injured in a crash on Route 66 in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened on the 2700 block of Route 66 at 4:45 p.m.

At least one person had to be rescued from a vehicle, investigators said.

Murrysville medics said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Four of the patients were taken to Allegheny Health Network Forbes in critical condition.

The road was covered in snow when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

