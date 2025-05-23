6 taken to hospital after duplex fire in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a duplex fire Thursday night in Beaver County.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Beaver Road in Ambridge around 10:30 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed that 6 people were transported to a hospital from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group