6 taken to hospital after duplex fire in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a duplex fire Thursday night in Beaver County.
Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Beaver Road in Ambridge around 10:30 p.m.
Dispatchers confirmed that 6 people were transported to a hospital from the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
