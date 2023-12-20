Local

70s rock band Grand Funk Railroad making stop in Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Legendary 70s rock band Grand Funk Railroad is making a stop in Pittsburgh early next year.

The group is bringing its “American Band Tour” to the Event Center at Rivers Casino on March 22 at 7 p.m.

Original members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher will be performing.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $19. RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.

