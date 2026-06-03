8 Brighton Township firefighters, medic honored with Life Saving Awards

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight Brighton Township firefighters and one Medic Rescue EMT received Life Saving Awards last evening for their heroic actions that saved a man’s life.

Fire Chief Mitchell Curtaccio presented the awards at a special ceremony.

The rescue incident occurred on March 15, 2026, at 2945 Tuscarawas Road.

The incident on March 15 began when crews were dispatched to 4301 Dutch Ridge Road to extinguish hot spots from a large brush fire.

While responding, the crew noticed heavy smoke in the area of Tuscarawas Road and Brighton Road. An officer aboard Engine 633 made the decision to investigate the source, leading them to 2945 Tuscarawas Road, where they discovered a working brush fire and deployed handlines.

During fire suppression efforts, the homeowner, Mark, suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while assisting. Firefighters immediately began life-saving care.

Firefighter Daniel Hughes quickly recognized the emergency, notified the Beaver County 911 Center, requested EMS assistance and began life-saving care. Firefighters Josh Peabody and Andrew Stiveson assisted Hughes with cardiopulmonary resuscitation while also helping contain the fire.

Assistant Chief Craig Nunamaker and Lieutenant Drew Snyder arrived shortly after the initial response. They deployed an automated external defibrillator and delivered a critical shock to Mark.

Additional assistance was provided by Firefighter Josh Dahma, Firefighter Austin Crawford, Firefighter Kelsey Vogan and Medic Rescue EMT Kayla Butler. These responders helped with both patient care and fire suppression operations.

Thanks to the crew’s rapid recognition of the emergency, immediate medical intervention and outstanding teamwork, Mark regained strong pulses. He was then transferred to Medic Rescue personnel for advanced care.

During Tuesday evening’s ceremony, the responders were reunited with Mark. They had the opportunity to hear about his successful recovery firsthand.

Chief Curtaccio commended the responders for their professionalism and dedication. He noted that their actions exemplify the highest standards of emergency service and stated their quick thinking, training and teamwork turned a potentially tragic incident into a remarkable story of survival and recovery.

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