8 shot, 2 dead during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando; 17-year-old in custody

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando.

According to our sister station WFTV, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith confirmed Friday morning that eight people were shot at around 1:07 a.m. Two victims died, and six others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old, identified as Jaylen Edgar, was taken into custody after the shooting.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Chief Smith said to WFTV.

Smith said around 100 officers were working in the area.

Police said the gunman ran off after the shooting, and another shooting happened nearby, WFTV reports.

