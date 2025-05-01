84 Lumber expands in Colorado with new store and component plant near Denver

84 Lumber Co., the Eighty-Four-based privately owned provider of building materials, is expanding outside of the region.

On Tuesday, the company announced it has opened a new store north of Denver in Greeley, Colorado. The store totals over 18,000 square feet in size and includes a lumberyard situated on 9.8 acres. It has seven acres of rail service.

The company said the new store will stock core homebuilding materials.

84 Lumber also has opened a new component plant nearby in Fort Collins, Colorado. The plant totals 59,400 square feet and services customers with custom-engineered trusses.

