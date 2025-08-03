9-year-old sells pig, donates $27K earnings for new barn at Fayette County fairgrounds

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A young girl’s gesture of goodwill is going a long way in Fayette County.

At the county fair, 9-year-old Harper Diamond sold her 270-pound pig, Cookie.

Harper decided to donate the earnings to a fund for a new barn at the fairgrounds.

“I donated this money because I wanted to help for the next generation of 4-H so they had more opportunity,” Harper said.

“After the sale of that, people from the crowd started wanting to add on to it, $1, $2, a couple added five, four,” said Harper’s grandfather Chris Diamond. “Next thing you know, the total per pound for the pig ended up somewhere around $96, totaling somewhere around $27,000.”

The current barn is 50 years old and is scheduled to be torn down.

