AAA spokesperson weighs in on rising gas prices in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — When driving around Pittsburgh, all roads seem to lead to higher gas prices today.

“Oh my god! Sticker shock! Plain and simple,” one driver told Channel 11.

The national average price of gas is 92 cents higher than it was a month ago.

“They’re ridiculous. They’re really increased over the last few weeks,” another driver added.

The reason for the spike, according to AAA public affairs director Jim Garrity, is partially because of the war in Iran, which caused oil prices to increase.

“When you see a splash happen overseas, the ripples make their way all the way to us,” Garrity told Channel 11.

It’s nothing we haven’t seen before.

“The last time we saw an increase this drastic was the last time we saw oil prices increase drastically, which was in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine situation. We had record high levels at the pump,” Garrity added.

Plus, gas stations have switched to a “summer blend” of gasoline, which is typically more expensive.

Not to mention, spring break traveling makes the demand for gas even higher.

Click here for tips on how to save on gas as prices continue to spike.

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