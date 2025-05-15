Aaron Donald headlines new Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Same Young (men’s basketball), Bob Jury (football), Jerry DeMuro (men’s swimming), Jessica Dignon (softball), Wanda Randolph (women’s basketball), Amanda Walker (women’s track and field) and Jack Anderson (contributor: Pitt band) make up the rest of the eight-member class.

Donald, a Penn Hills grad, starred at Pitt as a defensive tackle from 2010-13. He was a Unanimous First Team All-American as a senior after leading the nation with 28.5 tackles for loss, along with 11 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award.

