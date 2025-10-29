Aaron Rodgers calls for second-half improvements from Steelers offense

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are gearing up to take on the Colts at home this weekend.

They’ve now lost two straight games, so there are opportunities for improvement.

The Indianapolis Colts have been the surprise of the season so far at 7-1, thanks in part to the most productive offense in the league.

The Steelers will have to play a complete game to compete, including having a more opportunistic offense than what we’ve seen recently.

Channel 11 talked to Aaron Rodgers, who pointed to a few different areas of improvement for his group.

He echoed Mike Tomlin’s concerns about settling for field goals but talked more specifically about taking advantage when the Steelers have the ball after halftime.

“We had a couple busts, we had a couple opportunities we didn’t come up with. I missed a throw. We can’t expect Bos’ to bail us out like that every week,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve had great opportunities to put ourselves in better situations and it’s just execution. Art’s doing a great job calling plays

Last week, the Steelers had the chance to extend a 16-7 lead to start the third quarter, but instead went three and out.

“Offensively, we’ve done a good job, I think, ending some halves with points…not sure we scored on the first possessions of the second half. When you’re deferring and you’re expecting to have a chance to double up, so to speak, that’s what changes the game,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is not panicking about two straight losses.

He was asked how he can rally his team this week and he said it’s not necessary, it’s important to just stay the course.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group