Aaron Rodgers passes Steelers legend Big Ben on all-time list

CINCINATTI — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has officially leapfrogged Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger on one of the all-time lists.

With Rodgers’ 15-yard completion to running back Jaylen Warren in the second quarter of the Steelers’ Thursday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rodgers now has 64,089 passing yards in his career, passing Roethlisberger in fifth place on the all-time passing yardage list.

When Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season, he had 64,088 passing yards — a mark he hit in 249 games.

It took Rodgers a few more games to reach the mark, but it’s an impressive one, nonetheless.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group