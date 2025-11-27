Aaron Rodgers takes big step forward in injury return

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a big step forward in his return from a fractured left wrist, as he was a full participant in practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at UMPC Rooney Sports Complex.

Rodgers suffered the injury in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals near the end of the first half. He did not return to that game. Last week, he was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday before not dressing against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism, both immediately after the loss to the Bears and again on Tuesday, that Rodgers would be able to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Still, Rodgers did not practice at all on Wednesday, once again putting his status for this week in jeopardy.

