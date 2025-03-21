Aaron Rodgers visiting Steelers training facility

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, a team source confirmed to Steelers Now. The news of his visit was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rodgers and the Steelers have been at a contract stalemate for a week and a half, with Pittsburgh among the teams to offer the veteran former MVP a contract, but Rodgers seemingly making no decision about where he wants to play his 21st NFL season in 2025.

Rodgers visiting with the Steelers does not mean a contract is imminent, though him making the trek to Pittsburgh obviously means that he thinks it’s possible.

It has not been clear exactly why Rodgers has been unwilling to make a decision for so long. He reportedly has also been considered a higher-priced offer from the New York Giants, as well as chasing an opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings that may or may not even exist.

