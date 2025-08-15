Abandoned property creating problems for Munhall residents, borough says nothing can be done

MUNHALL, Pa. — An abandoned property is causing headaches for neighbors in Munhall.

One woman, who has lived along Margaret Street for 17 years, tells Channel 11 it’s getting worse but she’s not getting any help.

There are several issues. The front yard of the home has become a dumping ground for beer cans and other trash. In the back, a garage and fence have collapsed into her yard.

Animals are also a problem.

“We have skunks, raccoons. We can’t sit on our porch. The skunks spray every night. The raccoons tip over our trash,” she said. “Munhall Borough was contacted. They told me there was nothing they can do.”

Borough officials told Channel 11 the same thing.

According to Borough Manager David Tye, private property rights coupled with a lack of finances make it difficult to do much of anything.

He adds that Munhall is in better shape than other areas, but the problem of blighted properties is widespread.

“This is a bold statement, I’ll grant you that, but it’s a breakdown in the social cohesion of a neighborhood,” Tye said. “It’s something I would love our state and even county reps to put a little more effort into.”

Munhall is a member of the Tri-COG Land Bank. Tye says he’s hopeful they can take the property over and fix it.

