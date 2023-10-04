Abandoned vehicles, electronics and more up for grabs at Saturday’s airport auction

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport is hosting its 12th annual auction this weekend, with a wide variety of abandoned items and vehicles up for grabs.

“Each year, it’s been getting bigger and bigger,” said airport spokesman Bob Kerlik. “We had over a thousand people come last year.”

PHOTOS: Annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport

Hundreds are expected to bid, while many others are expected to come and observe the event. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. Don’t travel to the terminal to participate; the auction is held elsewhere — within the airport’s Heavy Equipment Building.

About 12 abandoned traveler automobiles are among the fleet for sale, along with 10 retired Airport Authority vehicles.

Attendees also have the chance to bid on countless unclaimed items left behind at security checkpoints, gates, or other locations throughout the terminals.

“We have a lot of laptops, iPads, phones, things like that,” Kerlik said.

Among the more unusual items is a pair of snakeskin boots. Channel 11 had the chance to peruse the items, observing a lot of strollers, car seats, jewelry pieces and sunglasses.

Kerlik said that airport staff make every attempt to reach the owners of the left-behind items, but oftentimes there’s no identifying information available.

Abandoned vehicles only go up for sale after being left at the airport for more than 45 days. County police and PennDOT both make attempts to reach the owners before bidders get a chance at them.

The money earned on those vehicles goes to the state. Profits from the Airport Authority vehicles and equipment meanwhile go back to the authority. Proceeds from the items left behind by passengers benefit the Airport Authority Foundation.

“[The foundation] funds military programs at the airport, scholarships, art in the airport, things like that,” Kerlik said. “It’s a good way to raise money for different causes.”

Those interested in participating do not need to pre-register. However, those looking to bid will need to register at the event.

Directions to auction: Follow Business Loop I-376 to Hangar Road; turn left at the traffic light toward Airport Maintenance Facilities; at the next intersection turn left onto Cargo Road and follow to the top of the hill. Airport Authority employees will direct attendees to the parking location.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group