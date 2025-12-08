Accounting firm relocates Pittsburgh office to larger North Shore site

PITTSBURGH — Accounting firm Forvis Mazars said its Pittsburgh office is relocating to new space and will be operating from there on Monday.

The address is Four North Shore Center, Suite 900, 106 Isabella Street.

Forvis Mazars said it signed a 10-year lease for 9,273 square feet, almost a 50% increase from the space it occupied at 30 Isabella, its home of a decade.

“We prefer the North Shore as it’s more convenient for our employees and clients than being in town,” the firm said via email. “Also, obtaining signage on the outside of the building was critical to our decision.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group