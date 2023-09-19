Acting Allegheny County Jail warden in place when Harper retires at end of month

PITTSBURGH — An acting warden is in place when Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper retires at the end of the month.

Shane Dady, a deputy superintendent with the Department of Corrections, will begin working at the jail on Sept. 25. He will assume responsibilities of acting warden at the end of the business day on Sept. 29, when the retirement of Harper takes effect.

The county has contracted with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for the position, according to County Manager and Chief of Staff Jennifer Liptak.

Dady has worked for the Department of Corrections since 1999. His previous work and education had revolved around mental health and therapy, according to a news release from the county. He worked his way up through the ranks with assignments including State Correctional Institution Pittsburgh and State Correctional Institution Mercer, where he currently serves.

“I’m excited to step into the role of acting warden and to work alongside the dedicated staff at the Allegheny County Jail,” said Dady in the release. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with extraordinary individuals within the state correctional and psychiatric systems, and I look forward to building strong relationships with facility staff, stakeholders, and the community in Allegheny County. I am grateful for the opportunity and wish Warden Harper all the best in retirement.”

Contracting for an acting warden is the first step in filling the role for the long term. The last search for a warden took over a year.

Harper, who announced plans to retire in August, spent nearly 11 years as warden of the Allegheny County Jail and director of the Bureau of Corrections.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group