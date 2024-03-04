Adam Schefter says Steelers are ‘absolutely’ looking at QB options

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show Monday that the Pittsburgh Steelers are “absolutely” looking at quarterback options, including trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. This contradicts a report by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, stating that Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for Fields.

“They’re looking, they’re absolutely looking, and I would expect at some point they’re gonna add one of those guys,” Schefter said. “It doesn’t feel like they are in an urgent mode to where, boy we’re gonna go make the move for Kirk Cousins on Day 1 of free agency and outspend all these guys. I think that they still absolutely have hopes for Kenny Pickett, which I think enters in the ultimate decision they make in whatever quarterback they bring aboard.”

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Combine that he has full faith in Kenny Pickett as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, but stressed the fact that competition will be a part of the process.

