See inside this Adams Township home with a saltwater pool that’s for sale for $2.9M (photos)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Adams Township in Butler County for $2.9 million.

The home is located at 904 Champlain Place within the Treesdale residential community. It is listed for sale with Kim Maier of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The estate property is situated on 5.54 acres. The home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

A tree-lined driveway leads to the property, which features numerous outdoor entertainment spaces, including a fully equipped outdoor kitchen area with oversized doors leading inside, allowing for indoor-outdoor living. The property also includes an in-ground saltwater pool and a hot tub. Through the trees, there are views of one of the nearby Treesdale Golf and Country Club courses.

