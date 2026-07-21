Advocates, community leaders begin looking into replacing historic pool’s century-old parts

DORMONT, Pa. — The Dormont Pool has been around since the 1920s. It’s a historical landmark that is still using some of the original equipment. Recently, the pool had to close for part of the day because of the old equipment, highlighting the need for it to be replaced.

“The pool’s 100 years old. Some of the equipment is original - there’s some steel pipes in there. That’s not the standard today,” said Sarann Fischer.

Sarann Fischer is the treasurer for Friends of Dormont Pool.

“I believe it’s one of the reasons that people move to Dormont,” Fischer said.

She says 20 years ago “Friends of Dormont Pool” formed to keep the historic landmark open.

“When we found out that they were attempting to close the pool, we raised money to get it fixed immediately,” Fischer said.

Recently, the Dormont Pool had to close for part of a day because of problems with the filtration system. The issue was fixed, and the pool was reopened, but the Borough says it prompted them to start talking about future maintenance.

John Stinner, Dormont Borough Manager, said, “We are evaluating a new filtration system for the Dormont pool. We had had a small issue - it’s been addressed; the pool is open, working great and will be open the rest of the season.”

He says the Borough is just beginning to look into exactly what needs to be done to replace the filtration system.

“That’s our whole purpose is to support and help improve the pool and keep it going in perpetuity,” Fischer explained.

Fischer says “Friends of Dormont Pool” will continue its support just as it has for the past two decades. With an upcoming family fundraiser on August 9th at the Dormont Pool.

The next step is to get an estimate of how much it will cost. The Borough plans to meet with consultants later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group