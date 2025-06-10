African wildcats, over $85K in drugs found in Central Pennsylvania basement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they found dangerous drugs and African wildcats inside a Central Pennsylvania home during a bust.

According to NBC News affiliate WJAC, the exotic animals were found living in the basement of a Clearfield County home. The state game commission took them away.

Investigators say they also found three pounds of methamphetamine, 159 grams of fentanyl and nine grams of heroin. Combined, the drugs have a street value of more than $85,000.

Two people, Jennifer Dixon, 27, and Nicholas Rumsey, 33, are facing charges in connection with the bust.

