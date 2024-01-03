AHN announces first free cancer screening event for 2024

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute announced its monthly cancer screenings for 2024.

This is the third year AHN has offered monthly no-cost cancer screenings held across Western Pennsylvania.

“In 2023, we performed a total of 2,376 screenings on more than 950 patients, and we continue to expand the program,” said AHN radiation oncologist, system director for the Southern Region and Oncology Care Coordination, and director of AHN’s screening program, James Betler, DO. “From Pittsburgh to Erie and everywhere in between, we hope everyone eligible will take advantage of these easily accessible opportunities. If cancer is there, we can find it – and the earlier we can find it, the better.”

Seven different screenings can be done in one day, including:

Breast cancer (ages 40+)

Cervical cancer (ages 21-65)

Colorectal cancer (ages 45+)

Head and neck cancers (ages 18+)

Lung cancer (ages 50-80 with history of smoking)

Prostate cancer (ages 45+)

Skin cancer (ages 18+)

Registration for the first event, which will be held at AHN Forbes Cancer Institute on Haymaker Road in Monroeville, is open. Registration closes on Jan. 12 or until filled.

Those interested in attending do not need to be AHN patients but must make an appointment by calling 412-359-6665. Health insurance is not required.

©2024 Cox Media Group