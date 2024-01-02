Man accused of attempted homicide at local Sheetz dies after arrest

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Uniontown man who was wanted after allegedly hitting another man with his car and a crowbar at a local Sheetz died after being taken into custody.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, troopers were called to a vacant building near North Pittsburgh Street at East Crawford Avenue in Connellsville for reports of someone squatting on Dec. 29.

Troopers at the scene found Bernard Geisel, 42, on the fourth floor of the building. He was taken into custody for trespassing and for an outstanding warrant for an alleged attack at a local Sheetz.

State police said as Geisel was being led down the stairwell, he jumped through a closed window on the third floor. He landed on the sidewalk and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 14, police were called to the Sheetz on Grindstone Road in Redstone Township for reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Police said Geisel and the victim both dated the same woman in the past and knew each other.

>> Man accused of hitting another man with car, crowbar at local Sheetz

The victim told police he walked out of the Sheetz and saw Geisel getting out of his car carrying a crowbar. He asked Geisel what he was doing, to which Geisel charged him and hit him several times.

When Sheetz staff said they were calling the police, Geisel got into his car and drove it at a high rate of speed toward the victim, who was walking away, a witness said. The victim’s head hit the hood and his leg hit the bumper, according to the complaint.

A witness at the scene told police that she saw Geisel’s car accelerate, swerve and hit the victim. She said the victim fell to the ground and the car hit a pillar, which was was stopped it from driving over the victim.

Geisel got out with the crowbar, again walking toward the victim, who got up and got into his truck before fleeing the parking lot, according to the complaint.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group