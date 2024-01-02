Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown arrested at Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS — A Uniontown man that police say is the prime suspect in his wife’s murder was arrested at a resort in Las Vegas.

According to Uniontown police, Franyerlys Nicold “Nicole” Zambrano Briceno was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Bierer Avenue at 1:31 p.m. Monday.

Police said she was believed to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

>> Woman found dead in Uniontown home; suspect identified as husband

The victim’s husband, Arthur Guty Jr., 55, is considered a suspect in her murder, police said.

Guty is facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group