Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown arrested at Las Vegas resort

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
LAS VEGAS — A Uniontown man that police say is the prime suspect in his wife’s murder was arrested at a resort in Las Vegas.

According to Uniontown police, Franyerlys Nicold “Nicole” Zambrano Briceno was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Bierer Avenue at 1:31 p.m. Monday.

Police said she was believed to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

The victim’s husband, Arthur Guty Jr., 55, is considered a suspect in her murder, police said.

Guty is facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

