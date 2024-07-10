AHN Jefferson Hospital completes $4.6M renovation, expansion of Breast and Imaging Center

Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital recently completed a $4.6 million renovation and expansion of its Breast and Imaging Center.

The new space at AHN Jefferson has been enlarged by nearly 2,000 square feet, allowing the hospital to double its monthly diagnostic breast exam capacity and quadruple its monthly screenings capacity.

The expansion includes a second ultrasound room, two additional mammography rooms and a bone density scanning room.

“We are thrilled to unveil our beautiful new breast center at AHN Jefferson Hospital. This important investment in our facility enables us to offer the highest level of breast imaging and care in an extremely comfortable and patient-friendly environment,” said Bethany Casagranda, DO, chair of the AHN Imaging Institute. “Early detection and treatment of breast cancer is essential to providing women with the best possible outcomes and our goal is to make that experience a reality for more women in the South Hills and Lower Mon Valley communities through the resources this facility provides.”

The Breast Center is located at 575 Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills.

