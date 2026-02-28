AHN opens central fill pharmacy in Zelienople

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network Pharmacy on Friday announced the opening of a new $10 million central fill and distribution center in Zelienople. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located in Jackson’s Pointe Commerce Park and will serve as the primary hub for the network’s pharmacy operations.

Officials say the center is designed to automate prescription fulfillment and streamline distribution across the AHN footprint. By centralizing these tasks, the network aims to improve the efficiency, accuracy and safety of medication dispensing while allowing hospital-based teams to focus on direct patient care.

Approximately 40 pharmacy professionals will staff the new site. This operational shift is intended to allow hospital pharmacists to work more closely with onsite caregiving teams rather than focusing on manual prescription filling.

Laura Mark, vice president of AHN Pharmacy, said the facility will change how services are delivered across the organization.

“This facility is a true game-changer for how we deliver pharmacy services across our network,” Mark said. “By centralizing and automating prescription fulfillment, we’re not just improving efficiency; we’re strategically repositioning our hospital pharmacists to fully leverage their clinical expertise directly at the patient’s bedside, enhancing collaborative care and, most importantly, patient outcomes.”

The facility features high-speed robotics, including the Parata Max 2 vial-filling robot. This technology automates the counting, dispensing, labeling, capping and sorting of medications to increase accuracy. While the system increases throughput, AHN officials stated that pharmacists and technicians will provide continuous oversight to maintain safety protocols and quality control.

Specific protocols are in place for specialized medications, such as penicillin and other allergens, to prevent cross-contamination. The center also utilizes Radio-Frequency Identification tagging. This RFID technology allows for real-time data acquisition to track inventory, ensure medication integrity and maintain regulatory compliance.

To maximize storage space, the facility includes a Modula Vertical Lift system. This automated storage unit utilizes the building’s ceiling height to keep a large inventory of medications secure and accessible at the touch of a button. The site also features expanded walk-in freezer and refrigerator space to store temperature-sensitive drugs on-site.

Mark described the project as a major step for the organization’s pharmacy services.

“Ultimately, this space represents a significant evolution in how we optimize our operations to deliver comprehensive, high-quality pharmaceutical services throughout the entire network,” Mark said.

