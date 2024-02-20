Local

AI, healthy eating and you: What to know before consulting a diet app

By Katherine Amenta, WPXI-TV

Diet app Diet app (WPXI)

By Katherine Amenta, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Over the last year, AI has continued to move into key parts of our lives, including helping people navigate dieting and making healthy eating plans.

But are these apps safe, and what do you need to know before logging on?

Channel 11′s Katherine Amenta took those questions to the experts at Pitt. What they had to say -- on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sisters of man shot, killed during argument with girlfriend’s father demanding answers
  • Beloved businessman dies unexpectedly while riding home from Seven Springs resort
  • Unique layer of soil known as Pittsburgh ‘red bed’ could be part of regional landslide problem
  • VIDEO: Popular local wedding venue shuts down, leaving many couples scrambling
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read