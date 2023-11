PITTSBURGH — Get ready to Burn the House Down when AJR comes to Pittsburgh on their “The Maybe Man Tour” next year.

The trio of brothers, known for songs like “I’m Ready,” “Bang!” and “World’s Smallest Violin,” will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on June 25, 2024.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

