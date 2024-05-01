Aldi commits to new store in former Kmart at Hyde Park Plaza in Leechburg

LEECHBURG, Pa. — Jeff Paul’s game plan for the rejuvenation of Hyde Park Plaza has taken another step forward.

Paul has landed an Aldi store as the third tenant to repurpose the vacated Kmart store at the Leechburg shopping center, which he bought along with the neighboring Allegheny Town Center in September 2022.

With a new Dollar Tree and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet already operating in the former 89,500-square-foot big-box store, Aldi has signed a lease to take 22,000 square feet in the property, expecting to open by the end of the year.

