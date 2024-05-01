Local

Aldi commits to new store in former Kmart at Hyde Park Plaza in Leechburg

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Logos adorn an Aldi supermarket near Croydon on September 29, 2014 in London, England. Aldi has reported a 65% increase in profits, and is planning to open 65 new stores next year. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

LEECHBURG, Pa. — Jeff Paul’s game plan for the rejuvenation of Hyde Park Plaza has taken another step forward.

Paul has landed an Aldi store as the third tenant to repurpose the vacated Kmart store at the Leechburg shopping center, which he bought along with the neighboring Allegheny Town Center in September 2022.

With a new Dollar Tree and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet already operating in the former 89,500-square-foot big-box store, Aldi has signed a lease to take 22,000 square feet in the property, expecting to open by the end of the year.

