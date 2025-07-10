Aldi moves forward with new store in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Aldi is official and confirmed to replace a Staples store in a prominent location along Banksville Road, adding another location for the limited assortment grocery chain within the city.

After it became public that the grocer was proposed for 2515 Banksville Road last December when it needed a zoning change, the grocery chain’s real estate representative in the region recently announced on social media that there’s now a signed lease by Aldi for the Banksville Road location.

Adam Hagerman, a York-based commercial real estate professional for Bennet-Williams Commercial Real Estate who represents Aldi in the region as well as in other parts of the state, said the grocer has long considered the location, noting how the topography in the Banksville Road area and its steep valley makes it difficult to get the best retail locations.

