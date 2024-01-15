Aleppo Township business seriously damaged in overnight fire

ALEPPO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a business in Allegheny County early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around midnight on Glen Mitchell Road in Aleppo Township.

At least five different departments responded, blocking the roadway while fighting the fire.

Photos from the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company show damage to the door of what appears to be an automotive shop, melted siding and significant damage inside the building.

The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

