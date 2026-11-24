PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Monday that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is unlikely to suit up on Friday against the Denver Broncos. Highsmith suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week,” McCarthy said.

Highsmith suffered the injury after sacking quarterback Joe Milton in the first quarter. Highsmith was downgraded to out after initially being ruled questionable to return.

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