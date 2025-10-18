Aliquippa community remembers activist, youth basketball coach who was killed in shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa community is remembering the life of a man shot and killed earlier this week.

Gevod Tyson was shot in the leg during a custody dispute and later died.

The man who police say pulled the trigger is behind bars, charged with homicide.

“When tragedies like this happen, it’s a ripple through every household,” Aliquippa School District Superintendent Phillip Woods said.

He knew Gevod Tyson. Tyson had helped found an anti-violence group and worked with kids in the community. He coached youth basketball and did public address announcing for the Lil’ Quips football teams.

“He was the champion of anti-violence,” Woods said. “For him to fall victim to the very thing he was combating is alarming [...] We’re struggling. We’re lost.”

Tyson also hosted a podcast called “It’s Ah Family Podcast” where he would interview athletes and other community members while repeating positive mantras.

He was honored on Friday after the first quarter of the Quips’ football game against Montour.

A balloon release in Tyson’s memory is set for October 21st at 6 p.m. It’ll take place at 1200 Main Street in the city.

“He touched every square inch of this community with his presence and with his voice,” Woods said. “We’re going to keep his legacy alive.”

