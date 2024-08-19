Aliquippa police investigating report of shots fired during argument

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are investigating after shots were allegedly fired during an argument Saturday.

Police said at 9:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 500 Superior Avenue, Valley Terrace for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers spoke with a female who said she saw a think male dressed in all black firing two rounds into the air during an argument.

The female did not know who the male was and provided no further information, police said.

Other people on the scene told officers they were not there at the time the male fired shots, but that they did not see or hear anything.

Officers tried finding the male but did not succeed, police said.

