Woman living under bridge in Carnegie dead after being found ‘severely beaten’; man detained

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A woman has died after she was found beaten under a bridge in Carnegie on Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were sent to Mary Street around 6:20 a.m., where someone beneath a bridge was calling for help.

Upon arrival, they found a woman “severely beaten.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ACPD says police and medics responded to the same area on Saturday night — where the victim and two men were reportedly living — because one of the men was having a seizure.

When police and medics left to take him to the hospital, the other man and the woman had no injuries. It was when they returned in the morning that she was found beaten.

ACPD says the second man was detained and taken to police headquarters. With all involved parties identified, police say there’s no danger to the public.

Detectives are coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group