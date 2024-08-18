Burglary suspect ‘struck in the face’ when homeowner fires gun during confrontation, police say

A man was shot during a burglary in Fayette County late Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A spokesperson for PSP says troopers were called to a home on Mae West Road in Henry Clay Township around 11 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

During the burglary, the homeowner retrieved a gun and confronted the intruder, who PSP identifies as David Luczak, 62, of Cleveland.

PSP said when Luczak didn’t leave after being approached by the homeowner, the homeowner fired the gun several times. Luczak was struck twice in the face and was treated on scene by troopers and medics, then life-flighted to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.

The Uniontown State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is working with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office to investigate this incident.

PSP says Luczak will be charged with burglary.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group