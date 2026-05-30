Vehicle goes over hillside, into creek bed in Westmoreland County; 1 taken to hospital

A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Westmoreland County Friday.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to Dutch Hill Road and Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township at 3:56 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly went over a hillside and into a creek bed. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department shared photos on social media of the vehicle lying on its roof.

Crews rescued the person from the vehicle and used a stokes basket to bring them up the hillside and to an ambulance, officials say.

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