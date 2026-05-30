Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Lailonna Bernal, 12, was last seen Friday morning at her home in the 400 block of Parklow Street.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Lailonna attends Urban Pathways school and is known to spend time in the 300 block of Brownsville Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

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