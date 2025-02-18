Aliquippa woman threatened to kill son during live stream, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa woman is facing charges on accusations she threatened to kill her disabled child.

Aliquippa police say they received multiple calls on Monday afternoon about a woman, identified as Valerie McDermott, 42, threatening to kill her child while on Facebook Live.

After obtaining and reviewing the video, police determined McDermott made “multiple very specific threats” about harming or killing her child.

Police then went to McDermott’s McMinn Street home and arrested her after forcing their way inside. She’s since been taken to the Beaver County Jail.

The child, who police say was “residing in deplorable conditions,” is now with his grandmother. CYS was notified of the incident.

Online court records show McDermott is facing felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

