Pittsburgh Pirates dismantle Reds again, walk into record books; everyone contributes

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates just put on an offensive clinic against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates tied an MLB record for the most consecutive walks in an inning, collected 19 hits and had every player in the starting lineup drive in at least one run in a 17-7 win at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 2-0 CIN: Nathaniel Lowe plated a pair with a two-out double to left-center off Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2). Center fielder Oneil Cruz appeared to call off left fielder Bryan Reynolds but was unable to track the ball down.

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