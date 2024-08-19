‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family of woman found shot, killed in Aliquippa alley speaks out

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The family of Treonna Washington is speaking out about their devastating loss.

The 2022 Washington High School graduate, 20, was found dead in an Aliquippa alleyway early Saturday morning. State police in Beaver County ruled it a homicide.

“You hear these stories all across America... this isn’t just a body found in the alley, this was our baby,” said Trey Willis, the victim’s father.

