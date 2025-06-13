All PennDOT driver license, photo centers to close for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Don’t plan to get your REAL ID on Thursday.

PennDOT says all of its driver license and photo centers will be closed June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

Also known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, June 19 is an official observance in Pennsylvania, PennDOT says in a release.

Juneteenth marks when Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news of the Civil War’s end. PennDOT says Juneteenth is “a day to commemorate emancipation and the steps we’ve taken toward freedom.”

You can still get many driver license and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website. That includes all forms, publications and driver training manuals and more.

These are some services you can get online 24/7:

Driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals

Driver-history services

Changes of address

Driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters

Ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee

Driver license and photo ID duplicates

REAL ID pre-verification

Driver exam scheduling

There are no additional fees for using online services, PennDOT says.

For a complete list of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2025, click here.

PennDOT asks you to call ahead for hours of operation during holidays if you’re planning to visit one of its Online Messenger Service Centers.

