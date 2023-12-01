All vehicles parked at South Side Riverfront Park boat launch will be towed next week, officials say

PITTSBURGH — All boats, trailers and cars left at South Side Riverfront Park’s boat launch will be towed if left overnight next week.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, signs around the park are warning the public that anything left at the boat launch will be towed after midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

All towed vehicles can be recovered at the McGann and Chester impound lot, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

